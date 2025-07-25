Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad sees stock surge by 10%

HQ

Sydney Sweeney's recent ad campaign with American Eagle has caused the stock to surge by around ten percent for the apparel company. The campaign, which was unveiled just a day ago, initially caused an increase of 4% on Thursday morning, and by the end of the day that surge had risen to 10%.

Sweeney is one of the most-talked about actresses of today's age, and is not one to shy away from work wherever it comes. The Euphoria and Immaculate star previously appeared in an ad for soap maker Dr. Squatch, and has even sold her own bath water with the company. Now, she's appeared in a full denim outfit for American Eagle, with the tagline for the campaign being "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans."

The play on words also likely referring to the actresses genes, linking to her features which have drawn the eyes of many fans since the 27-year-old first broke out on our screens. Comments underneath the adverts on YouTube and social media have praised it for being playful with Sweeney's beauty, with some referring to an older period of advertising where you could slap a gorgeous woman on any product and try and sell it.

