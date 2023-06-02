Sydney Sweeney to play Spider-Woman in spinoff movie Madame Web

The Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web premieres in February 2024, with Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) playing the titular character. Another famous actress that has been confirmed for the movie is Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus), but so far it hasn't been revealed which role she's playing. Until now.

Sweeney herself says to Total Film magazine (via Games Radar) that she is playing the role of Julia Carpenter, AKA Spider-Woman (the second Spider-Woman to be precise), in the upcoming movie. And it seems like she had a really good time with the other female leads, saying:

"I couldn't be more excited. I can't wait to be able to talk about it. I can't wait to be able to be next to the girls that I filmed with - Dakota and Isabela, and Celeste. We had so much fun together. And I'm really excited that it's just gonna be a powerhouse of badass females for the world to see."

What are your expectations on Madame Web?