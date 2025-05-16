Sydney Sweeney stars as a waitress in search of a Native American artefact in the Americana trailer

Modern day Western Americana has just released a new trailer, showcasing Sydney Sweeney in her latest role alongside Paul Walter Hauser, Halsey, Simon Rex, Zach McClarnon, and Sweeney's fellow Euphoria co-star Eric Dane.

The story sees Sweeney as a shy waitress who finds herself suddenly embroiled in the search for a valuable Native American artefact. After finding out from Paul Walter Hauser's character that the artefact is worth a lot of money, Sweeney's character decides to take a big risk in the hopes of fulfilling big dreams.

Plenty of action ensues, as you can be sure there's more than one party interested in the value of the artefact. Singer Halsey seems to be the one shacked up with it for most of the trailer, but there are plenty of people willing to kill for it.

Americana releases on the 22nd of August.