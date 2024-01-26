Sydney Sweeney stars as a nun in new horror film Immaculate

HQ

Immaculate is a new horror movie from Neon, the distributer behind It Lives Inside, Possessor, Infinity Pool, and more spooky flicks. It stars Sydney Sweeney as a nun who moves to a new and prestigious convent in the Italian countryside.

Believing God saved her from evil, Sweeney soon finds herself to be mistaken as after she starts throwing up and fainting at the convent, she is found to be pregnant. Not believing this is a virgin pregnancy, her fellow nuns immediately raise suspicions.

To test her faith and her commitment to God, the convent then start to put her through torturous rituals. It all looks classically bloody in the trailer below. Immaculate comes to the US on the 22nd of March, and will likely release over here later in the year.