Sydney Sweeney selling limited-edition soap made with her bathwater

Apparently, people wouldn't shut up about wanting a bit of actress Sydney Sweeney's bath water, and so now you can have it. Or, more accurately, you can get the chance to have it, infused into a bar of soap.

As advertised by Sweeney herself and soap manufacturer Dr Squatch, there are 5,000 bars of soap available, each infused with a small amount of bathwater. It smells like "Morning Wood," according to Dr Squatch, which isn't exactly informative, but I doubt people are getting this soap for the smell.

The soap launches on the 6th of June, but it won't be available for purchase. Not yet, at least. Instead, you can sign up to win a bar for free by commenting on the Instagram post from Dr Squatch, liking it, and following the account.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sweeney said: "Fans always joke about wanting my bath water, I was like, 'This is just such a cool way to... give them what they want.'"

Are you on the lookout for a bar of Sydney's Bathwater Bliss?