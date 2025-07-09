Sydney Sweeney says she'd be up for starring in a Barbie sequel alongside Margot Robbie

HQ

With the Barbie movie having made well over a billion dollars at the box office, you can be sure the folks at Warner Bros. are at least strongly considering a sequel to the film. Director Greta Gerwig and producer Margot Robbie aren't sure there's much left in the Barbie tank, but if a Barbie 2 does happen, we could see a new doll land in Barbie's Dreamhouse.

Speaking to Bustle recently, actress Sydney Sweeney was asked if she'd consider taking on a role in a Barbie movie sequel. "I'd have to read a script, but I'm a huge, huge fan of Margot [Robbie]," she said. "I would not be opposed to it."

We'll have to see if the original success of the Barbie movie can be capitalised on by Warner Bros. Previously, as mentioned Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig have remained unsure about potential for a sequel, but with Warner Bros. continuing its focus on winning franchises, perhaps it'll follow the money even if it means creating a wholly new Barbie story.