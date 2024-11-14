Sydney Sweeney says it's "disheartening to see women tear other women down" in Hollywood

HQ

Sydney Sweeney has taken aim at women seeking to tear other women down within Hollywood. The young actress has burst to the forefront of the A-list with roles in Anyone But You and Immaculate, and while she's won a lot of adoration with her performances, it seems that not everyone in Hollywood is happy with her stardom.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Sweeney recalls earlier this year, where producer Carol Blaum said that she wasn't pretty and couldn't act. "It's very disheartening to see women tear other women down, especially when women who are successful in other avenues of their industry see younger talent working really hard," she said. "This entire industry, all people say is 'Women empowering other women.' None of it's happening. All of it is fake and a front for all the other shit that they say behind everyone's back."

"There's so many studies and different opinions on the reasoning behind it," Sweeney continued. "I've read that our entire lives, we were raised — and it's a generational problem — to believe only one woman can be at the top. There's one woman who can get the man. There's one woman who can be, I don't know, anything. So then all the others feel like they have to fight each other or take that one woman down instead of being like, 'Let's all lift each other up.' I'm still trying to figure it out."

Sweeney's star continues to rise, and on the way up, she's sure to find more people trying to knock her down, but it's interesting to see how on some occasions, it seems that the front of women empowering women can be rather weak in Hollywood.