Sydney Sweeney reported to star in Gundam movie

Legendary is teaming up with franchise owners Bandai Namco Filmworks to create a Gundam movie. The film was first announced back in 2021, but has since undergone a new iteration. It'll now be directed by Sweet Tooth showrunner Jim Mickle, who has come up with his own original story.

As per Variety, Sydney Sweeney is set to be up for a big role in the film. Her part is currently undisclosed, as is most of the film's plot, but it is believed she has an important role in the movie. Legendary has thus far declined to comment.

First launching in 1979 and gaining popularity throughout the 1980s, Gundam is incredibly well-known worldwide today, and it has influenced a lot of works with its own animated shows, games, models, and more.

Sweeney is currently one of Hollywood's bigger names right now, after enjoying box office success with her 2023 film Anyone but You and more critical praise in works like Immaculate. She also starred in Madame Web, but the less said about that film the better for all involved.