Sydney Sweeney reacts to an AI-generated image of herself from Samsung

AI is growing and improving every day. That's kind of the point of it. And yet, there are still plenty of people who would rather it wasn't around, especially when it comes to image generation. AI "art" has been a hot topic since its inception, but Samsung was hoping at a recent press conference that a celebrity guest might help win people over.

Sydney Sweeney, one of this year's biggest stars, was invited to a Samsung event, where the company showcased the power of its image generation technology by turning a picture of the actress into a non-descript CGI blonde woman that looks nothing like her.

Sweeney was professional and polite, praising the technology, but it's clear that this was quite an uncomfortable spot to be put on. At least it seems most people on social media are realising that the image isn't a stellar recreation, and that Sweeney herself doesn't seem overly impressed.

