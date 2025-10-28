Sydney Sweeney on playing a Bond girl: "I think I'd have more fun as James Bond"

HQ

As we look ahead to the post-Craig era of James Bond, we still don't know who will be our next 007, but we may have an inkling about who could be an upcoming Bond girl. Joining the likes of Ana de Armas, Halle Berry, Diana Rigg, and more could soon be Sydney Sweeney.

According to Variety, Amazon boss Jeff Bezos is very interested in seeing Sweeney in the new Bond films, and in a recent interview the actress addressed rumours of a potential appearance. "To be honest, I don't know all the Bond rumours, but I've always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I'm excited and curious to see what they do with it," she said.

When asked if she'd be interested in a role as a Bond girl, Sweeney said the following: "Depends on the script. I think I'd have more fun as James Bond."

Considering the roles of modern Bond girls allowed them to get a bit more stuck in on the action, we'd imagine that she could be a bit like James Bond. But we're sure the internet would explode were a female Bond confirmed, even if Sweeney remains beloved by a certain portion of the internet.