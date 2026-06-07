Sydney Sweeney launches Honey Trap producing label

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Sydney Sweeney has formed a new production company called Honey Trap, with her creative collaborator Kaylee McGregor. Honey Trap has a first-look deal with Sony Pictures, following Sweeney's lead role in the Sony film Anyone But You.

After winning Sony a sleeper hit at the box office with Anyone But You, and using her fame garnered from the hit show Euphoria, Sweeney has become one of the most talked-about actresses of today. Roles in The Housemaid and Immaculate showed off her box office draw and acting chops respectively, and now it seems she's ready to take the next steps in becoming a filmmaker who can do it all. Deadline reports that Sweeney is eyeing the director's chair, and it could happen at Sony sooner rather than later.

The name of Sweeney's company is quite tongue-in-cheek, following her often provocative and sometimes controversial career thus far. She's partnered with soap brands, bragged about her great jeans, and hasn't shied away from making the most of her time in the sun.

Currently, Sweeney continues to work on major movies, including the sequel to The Housemaid, where she'll star alongside Kirsten Dunst, and the Gundam movie.