Sydney Sweeney is set to enter the boxing ring

Sydney Sweeney is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood right now, and after proving herself in the romcom and horror genres, it seems she feels ready for a biopic as she looks to take on the role of boxer Christy Martin.

Martin was one of the most well-known female boxers of the 1990s. Referred to as the female Rocky by the film's producers, she was the only female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated at the time, and the first female to be managed by the famous Don King.

Sweeney does seem like she's got a healthy amount of experience in combat sports. "I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old. I've been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body," she told Deadline. "Christy's story isn't a light one, it's physically and emotionally demanding, there's a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself."

There's no release date yet for the film, and it seems it will be shopped around to studios during Cannes film festival.