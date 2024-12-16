Sydney Sweeney hits back at body shamers with training video

HQ

Following paparazzi pictures taken of popular actress Sydney Sweeney over the weekend, the internet erupted with conversation over her looks and body. Weird stuff, some of this, lads. Comments without provocation were made in their hundreds about Sweeney's appearance, which has led to the actress taking note and responding.

Highlighting some comments in the video, Sweeney then shows a video of her training hard in the gym. Weightlifting, boxing, you name it, she's doing it. Currently, Sweeney is training for her Christy Martin biopic, which sees her transform into the famous boxer.

It's always interesting to see how the internet divides itself on the appearance of famous women and certain commenters think themselves entitled to judge said appearance. It's clear Sweeney has noticed the comments, but from her response, it doesn't appear as if they've cut to the bone.

