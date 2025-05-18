Sydney Sweeney further teases Barbarella remake: "It's coming together in a very, very fun way"

We've known for some time that Sydney Sweeney has been attached to a remake of 1968's Barbarella, both as the lead star and an executive producer. But very little substance has come out about this film since its initial announcement, so should we be worried?

Apparently not. Speaking with Empire (thanks, Screen Rant), Sweeney notes that she has very recently been part of a meeting in relation to the film where the plot and script was the main discussion. In full, Sweeney stated:

"I was just in London and had a meeting to discuss the story and the script. I can't say too much, but it's really going to come together in a very, very fun and big way. It's a long process. I don't think people realise how long some things can take, but it's gonna be worth the wait..."

She also notes that the film is part of her bucket list, which is why she's been pushing to get it made.

Considering that this is the most we've heard about the film in a while, it would be a reasonable assumption to say that we won't be seeing it any time soon. The primary reason for its steady production hasn't been revealed, but scheduling issues could be a core factor, especially since Sweeney is proving to be more of a hot commodity each day.