English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Sydney Sweeney flexes her muscles as boxer Christy Martin

It's not a look most of us will be used to, but it shows Sweeney is all in on becoming a badass.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Sydney Sweeney has quickly made a name for herself in Hollywood, thanks in part to Euphoria, White Lotus and Anyone But You. Usually she's known for her pretty face, but for the new film she'll be starring in, she'll be a badass chick as she portrays boxer Christy Martin. The film will be directed by David Michôd (The King, Animal Kingdom) and now Sweeney herself has uploaded two pictures on Instagram where she flexes her muscles as the boxer.

Sydney Sweeney flexes her muscles as boxer Christy Martin


Loading next content