Sydney Sweeney flexes her muscles as boxer Christy Martin

Sydney Sweeney has quickly made a name for herself in Hollywood, thanks in part to Euphoria, White Lotus and Anyone But You. Usually she's known for her pretty face, but for the new film she'll be starring in, she'll be a badass chick as she portrays boxer Christy Martin. The film will be directed by David Michôd (The King, Animal Kingdom) and now Sweeney herself has uploaded two pictures on Instagram where she flexes her muscles as the boxer.