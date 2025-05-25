Sydney Sweeney explains why she joined Madame Web

HQ

Madame Web is probably the most hated film among the ones in Sony's cinematic universe based on characters connected to Spider-Man. Even before the film premiered, it was mocked online, and to this day people still have a hard time letting go of how terrible it was. Naturally, this has led many to wonder how anyone would want to be involved in the project (aside from money, of course). Now, the ever-present Sydney Sweeney has explained why she agreed to take part in the film — and it turns out it was a strategic move to help her produce her own movies.

"I hadn't done a studio film yet, and I had started my production company [Fifty-Fifty Films]. I had some properties that I really wanted to be able to take out to studios, and I needed to be able to get my name to have more value, within a studio household."

What are your thoughts on Madame Web, did it deserve all the hate?