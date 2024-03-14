Sydney Sweeney doesn't care that Madame Web flopped

HQ

Sydney Sweeney seems to be taking over the movie world as of late. Her rom-com with Glen Powell Anyone But You raked it in at the box office, and she's currently looking ahead to the release of her horror movie Immaculate.

Sweeney has hit one bump in the road, though, with that being Madame Web. One of the worst-reviewed movies in recent times, and a box office flop to boot, it's not something many actors would want on their CV.

Yet, it seems Sydney Sweeney isn't all that bothered. Speaking with LA Times, she said: "I was just hired as an actress in it, so I was just along for the ride for whatever was going to happen."

It seems that Sweeney's star power isn't stopping because of Madame Web, either, so it's best that she's not too concerned with the flop. She even made a joke about it on SNL.