Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore headline Apple TV+'s Echo Valley

Apple TV+ has quite a packed line-up planned for the summer. Murderbot premieres soon, as does Fountain of Youth, all before Stick, another season of Foundation, Chief of War, and somewhere in between all of that a new original drama film too.

This one is known as Echo Valley and it stars Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney in the leading roles as a mother and daughter going through tough times. The plot basically sees Moore's mother struggling to connect with Sweeney's daughter and then sent into panic stations when the daughter shows up on her doorstep covered in someone else's blood.

Coming from director Michael Pearce and writer Brad Ingelsby, Echo Valley is set to debut on Apple TV+ as soon as June 13, and with that in mind, check out the trailer and synopsis below.

"In the edge-of-your-seat thriller Echo Valley, Kate (Oscar winner Julianne Moore) is a mother struggling to make peace with her troubled daughter Claire (multi-Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney) — a situation that becomes even more perilous when Claire shows up on Kate's doorstep, hysterical and covered in someone else's blood. As Kate pieces together the shocking truth of what happened, she learns just how far a mother will go to try to save her child in this gripping tale of love, sacrifice and survival from BAFTA-winning director Michael Pearce and Emmy-nominated writer Brad Ingelsby."