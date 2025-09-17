Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried face off in new thriller The Housemaid

Posing as the ever so innocent young woman and the perfect live-in housemaid, Sydney Sweeney stars as Millie in The Housemaid, a new thriller from director Paul Feig.

In the trailer, we see Millie interviewed by Nina (Amanda Seyfried), who gives her the job of a housemaid, where she'll do some cleaning, organising, and light cooking. That alone wouldn't make for a very interesting film, though, and so through a series of twists and turns we see both Seyfried and Sweeney bloodied up by the end of the trailer, complete with plenty of screams and some light jumps to keep you on your toes.

Brendan Sklenar plays Seyfried's husband Andrew Winchester, and it seems as if he might be the source of Nina's woes and a way for Millie to upgrade from being a little more than a housemaid. He's also up in the running to be DCU's Batman, according to internet rumours, so if you want to check his acting chops, you can do so when The Housemaid arrives in theatres on the 19th of December.