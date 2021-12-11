Syberia: The World Before for PC has been delayed to Q1 2022

HQ

Plans never keep up with changes. Syberia: The World Before for PC has been pushed back to Q1 2022, announced the developer Microids. Syberia: The World Before was originally scheduled to launch on PC this Friday, December 10. However, it seems that the team just really needs more time to polish the title, as they stated on Twitter:

"We are committed to releasing the best possible game offering an immersive adventure which will transport you and remain faithful to the universe of Benoit Sokal. It currently seems necessary to give ourselves a little more time to finalize the development in the best conditions."

The exact new release date should be revealed soon, according to the team. The console versions, on the other hand, are still slated to arrive in 2022 as previously planned.

If you don't know yet, Syberia: The World Before is a third person adventure game, initially announced in 2019. In this game, players get to set off on an adventure across continents and through time by playing as two different girls Kate Walker and Dana Roze, solve puzzles and riddles, as well as explore the world.