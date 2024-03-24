Sworn is a new 1-4 co-op roguelike from a team of Riot Game veterans

Developed by a team of Riot Game veterans, Sworn is a new 1-4 player co-op roguelike that's set to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series sometime in 2024.

The stylish hand-drawn title is a dark retelling of the Arthurian legend that sees players try and reclaim a fallen Camelot. According to its Steam page, the game is said to feature 200 unique blessings and will allow players to test thousands of unique builds as they became a seasoned knight.

A closed playtest for the game went live on 22nd March and will run until some point later today. You can find instructions on how to enter here.

You can take a look at the game's announcement trailer below: