Swords of Legends shown in spectacular gameplay trailer
This is yet another adventure based on Chinese mythology, and like its many siblings, it looks really good.
Chinese mythology and history have really taken off as the new black in the gaming world, with titles like Black Myth: Wukong, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, and Phantom Blade Zero - to name a few. Another example is the upcoming Swords of Legends, which was shown again during Summer Game Fest.
It's a seemingly extremely lavish single-player game, developed by Aurogon Shanghai. They describe their title as an action-adventure with RPG elements, drawing inspiration from Chinese literature. We'll be able to use mystical techniques in combat as well as a substantial arsenal of weapons, but also summon "spirit creatures."
We don't know when it's coming yet (not even the release year) - but it's available to whishlist on Steam and is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. Check out the new trailer below.