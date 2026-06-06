Swords of Legends shown in spectacular gameplay trailer

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Chinese mythology and history have really taken off as the new black in the gaming world, with titles like Black Myth: Wukong, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, and Phantom Blade Zero - to name a few. Another example is the upcoming Swords of Legends, which was shown again during Summer Game Fest.

It's a seemingly extremely lavish single-player game, developed by Aurogon Shanghai. They describe their title as an action-adventure with RPG elements, drawing inspiration from Chinese literature. We'll be able to use mystical techniques in combat as well as a substantial arsenal of weapons, but also summon "spirit creatures."

We don't know when it's coming yet (not even the release year) - but it's available to whishlist on Steam and is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. Check out the new trailer below.