Pokémon Sword/Shield

Sword & Shield expansion lands for Pokémon TCG

Dynamax or Gigantamax Pokémon are joining the card game in the wake of their appearance in last year's Switch-exclusive.

A lot of Pokémon fans don't confine their monster battling to digital screens, and Pokémon TCG is an extremely popular tabletop card game in its own right. Given how there's a large crossover, we figured that a few of you would be interested in hearing that a Sword & Shield-themed expansion is now available for the card battler.

Most notably, the new cards mean a significant new mechanic is being added to TCG: Pokémon VMAX. These evolve from Pokémon V and feature both Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon, and we're given Gigantamax examples such as 'Snorlax VMAX' and 'Lapras VMAX'. Here's what you can expect from the new expansion and a new trailer:


  • Over 50 Pokémon from the Galar region

  • 17 Pokémon V and 12 full-art Pokémon V, including Zacian V and Zamazenta V

  • Four Pokémon VMAX, including Snorlax VMAX and Lapras VMAX

  • More than 30 Trainer cards, including three full-art Supporter cards

  • A new Special Energy card


