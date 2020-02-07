Sword & Shield expansion lands for Pokémon TCG

A lot of Pokémon fans don't confine their monster battling to digital screens, and Pokémon TCG is an extremely popular tabletop card game in its own right. Given how there's a large crossover, we figured that a few of you would be interested in hearing that a Sword & Shield-themed expansion is now available for the card battler.

Most notably, the new cards mean a significant new mechanic is being added to TCG: Pokémon VMAX. These evolve from Pokémon V and feature both Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon, and we're given Gigantamax examples such as 'Snorlax VMAX' and 'Lapras VMAX'. Here's what you can expect from the new expansion and a new trailer:



Over 50 Pokémon from the Galar region



17 Pokémon V and 12 full-art Pokémon V, including Zacian V and Zamazenta V



Four Pokémon VMAX, including Snorlax VMAX and Lapras VMAX



More than 30 Trainer cards, including three full-art Supporter cards



A new Special Energy card





