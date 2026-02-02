Sword of the Sea wins the Grammy for best video game soundtrack

HQ

Over the weekend, the world of music saw one of its biggest nights as the Grammys were held in Los Angeles. We're not here to talk about Sabrina Carpenter's snubs or Lola Young's surprise victories today, though, as instead we're zooming in to look at the nod of appreciation the Grammys give to video game score soundtracks.

The Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media award has only been around for a few years, and while it often has a bit of an odd list of nominees (two Ubisoft DLCs made it in this year, alongside Helldivers II and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle which both released in 2024), it's good to see video game scores get wider recognition after making life-changing music for so many of us for so many years.

This year, Austin Wintory took home the win for the Sword of the Sea soundtrack. While some fans bemoaned a lack of presence for some of 2025's big hits like Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, and the ever-looming Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Sword of the Sea is certainly a worthy winner. Here's hoping the nominees list makes a bit more sense next year, but until then congrats to Austin Wintory and Sword of the Sea!