Sword of the Sea is potentially heading for Xbox

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Just under a year ago, Sword of the Sea was released for PC and PlayStation 5, and received excellent reviews for its unique adventure in which, as a hoverboard-riding Wraith, we had to bring a seemingly abandoned world back to life.

In addition to a thought-provoking concept and a distinctive style, the music was so highly praised that the game was even awarded a Grammy. It goes without saying that more people want to enjoy this, and when someone contacted Giant Squid Studios (developers of Abzû and The Pathless) on social media to ask if Sword of the Sea could be ported to Xbox, they replied: "Yes, we're beginning to look into port options soon."

So Xbox seems quite likely, but our immediate thought is that this is also an adventure that would have been a great fit for the Switch 2. We'll be back with more when we know more, but for now, we're keeping our fingers crossed.