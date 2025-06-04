Sword of the Sea arrives on the 19th of August

HQ

Sword of the Sea returned to give us more of its beautiful visuals at the PlayStation State of Play tonight, as well as confirming its release date.

We got to see plenty of gameplay in this trailer, showing our main character carving through sand dunes, cruising along walls, and gliding around tunnels. It seems that Sword of the Sea combines the essences of Abzu and Journey, and we'll get to see what the final result is on the 19th of August.

The game will also be made available as part of the PS Plus Catalogue, meaning if you've got a PS Plus Premium or Extra subscription, you'll be free to check out Sword of the Sea as part of it.