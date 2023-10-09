Sword Art Online: Last Recollection get an action packed launch trailer

HQ

Just before the weekend, Bandai Namco released Sword Art Online: Last Recollection, which of course is based on the incredibly popular manga/animé Sword Art Online. Here we are treated to more adventures in a VR world, where we have to defeat the God of Darkness, Vecta, which won't be an easy task for Kirito and his friends.

Now we've gotten a launch trailer of this seemingly stunning J-RPG and you can check it out below. Sword Art Online: Last Recollection also has a demo available for all formats (PC, PlayStation and Xbox if you feel like trying it out before buying it.