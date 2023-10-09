Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sword Art Online: Last Recollection

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection get an action packed launch trailer

It premiered on October 6 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Just before the weekend, Bandai Namco released Sword Art Online: Last Recollection, which of course is based on the incredibly popular manga/animé Sword Art Online. Here we are treated to more adventures in a VR world, where we have to defeat the God of Darkness, Vecta, which won't be an easy task for Kirito and his friends.

Now we've gotten a launch trailer of this seemingly stunning J-RPG and you can check it out below. Sword Art Online: Last Recollection also has a demo available for all formats (PC, PlayStation and Xbox if you feel like trying it out before buying it.

HQ
Sword Art Online: Last Recollection

Related texts



Loading next content