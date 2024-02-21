Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream lets you fight alone or with up to 20 friends

It is one of the best known and most beloved anime by fans, and also one of the most prolific series in the world of video games. Sword Art Online is back, and during the Nintendo Direct Partner, its new adventure, Fractured Daydream, was unveiled.

SOA: Fractured Daydream will take players into a distorted version of the digital world of Sword Art Online in an adventure beyond time and space, where we can face all sorts of monsters and fantasy creatures. Only this time it won't just be a single-player experience, as Fractured Daydream allows up to 20 simultaneous players in co-op mode to take on the mightiest of enemies.

Bandai Namco Europe has not yet clarified whether this title will be a Switch exclusive or not, and only maintains that the release window is 2024.