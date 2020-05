You're watching Advertisements

Sword Art Online is a fascinating franchise, starting out as a series of novels about a virtual reality MMORPG (pretty meta already, we'd say). Since then, it's spawned a manga series, an anime and a bunch of video game adaptations. Now, the latest video game to be based on the novel series about a video game (we're sorry, it's simply too fun to point out) has gone gold.

This was announced by producer Yousuke Futami (via Dualshockers) during a recent live stream.