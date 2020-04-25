Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris delayed by seven weeks

Bandai Namco just informed us about the delay of Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris. The JRPG is re-telling the third season of Reki Kawahara's popular light novel series and it will start on July 10 on PS4, Xbox One and PC - seven weeks later. According to Executive Producer Yosuke Futami, the reason for the delay is the "current situation", which implies a connection with the coronavirus.

Since the new episodes of the running anime for the third season of Sword Art Online were also postponed recently, it looks like all fans will have to wait a bit longer for fresh content from the series.