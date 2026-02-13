Swoosh-Man, Nike's iconic mascot from the 90s, makes a surprise appearance in Fortnite

HQ

Nike and almost all brands in the 90s or at some point in their history have had a mascot, which served as an image in advertisements and publicity, as well as an icon associated with the brand. Even football teams had their mascots making appearances at matches. Although this concept is still alive in the United States, it is less common in other territories, but even the world of video games has not escaped the concept of mascots and, luckily for us, it has been maintained with icons such as Mario and Sonic, the mascots of Nintendo and Sega respectively.

In the case of Fortnite, is its mascot perhaps Jonesy? Although other skins such as Fishstick or Peely and even the famous Fortnite llama could also be considered "mascots". However, tonight a mysterious skin is coming to Epic's game that is none other than Nike's mascot from the 1990s: Swoosh-Man.

Although technically it is a "very Fortnite" version with Fishstick as the protagonist, it also brings us other aesthetic elements from Nike and opens the door for other mascots forgotten by brands to have a new life in Fortnite. Did someone say Pepsi-Man?

The Swoosh-Man bundle will be available in the Fortnite store update at 01:00 CET on Saturday 14 February.

Which mascots would you like to see turned into Fortnite skins?