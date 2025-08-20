Switzerland ready to grant Putin immunity for Geneva peace talks

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Switzerland has announced it would grant Putin immunity if he decides to attend proposed peace talks with Zelensky in Geneva, the Swiss foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Earlier that day, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested the idea of hosting a peace summit in Europe between Putin and Zelensky in "a neutral country, maybe Switzerland". "I'm pushing for Geneva," he said on Tuesday.

The offer, backed by France, comes as the United States and European allies accelerate efforts to bring both leaders to the same table, with United States President Donald Trump already engaged in parallel talks with both Putin and Zelensky.

Despite the international arrest warrant against Putin, Bern stressed it is fully prepared to host such a summit, citing its long tradition of mediation. While alternatives, including Hungary, remain under discussion, Geneva is gaining momentum as the most viable option.