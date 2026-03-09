Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
World news

Switzerland plans to buy fewer F-35 jets after cost increases

The government now expects a purchase of about 30 aircraft instead of 36.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Switzerland now expects to purchase about 30 F-35A Lightning II aircraft, six fewer than originally planned, due to rising costs, the government has announced. Defence Minister Martin Pfister said Bern is requesting an additional 394 million Swiss francs from parliament to support the revised order.

The jets are produced by Lockheed Martin and are part of Switzerland's long-term plan to modernize its air force. Rising procurement costs forced the government to scale back the number of aircraft it expects to acquire.

Pfister also said deliveries of the MIM-104 Patriot ordered from the United States could be delayed by four to five years as Washington prioritizes support for Ukraine. Switzerland is therefore considering buying a second air defence system, with preference given to a European-made option.

Switzerland plans to buy fewer F-35 jets after cost increases
F-35A Lightning II // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsSwitzerland


Loading next content