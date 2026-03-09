Switzerland plans to buy fewer F-35 jets after cost increases

HQ

Switzerland now expects to purchase about 30 F-35A Lightning II aircraft, six fewer than originally planned, due to rising costs, the government has announced. Defence Minister Martin Pfister said Bern is requesting an additional 394 million Swiss francs from parliament to support the revised order.

The jets are produced by Lockheed Martin and are part of Switzerland's long-term plan to modernize its air force. Rising procurement costs forced the government to scale back the number of aircraft it expects to acquire.

Pfister also said deliveries of the MIM-104 Patriot ordered from the United States could be delayed by four to five years as Washington prioritizes support for Ukraine. Switzerland is therefore considering buying a second air defence system, with preference given to a European-made option.