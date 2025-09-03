Switzerland launches safer and more accessible AI model

HQ

Switzerland is looking to directly take on the mass commercialisation of artificial intelligence by now launching a new model programme that is designed to "inspire public trust" and be a "safer and more accessible" alternative to ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Llama, and more.

Known as Apertus LLM, the AI has been created by leading Swiss universities and while it's directly mentioned that it lacks the power and advancements of say Meta's AI programme, the creative team are fine with lacking in this respect if it means they can provide the technology to scientific researchers, commerce, and the general public.

As per Swissinfo.ch, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne EPFL professor Martin Jaggi, has stated: "We aim to provide a blueprint for how a trustworthy, sovereign and inclusive AI model can be developed."

This is Switzerland's alternative to the privately-owned models that inspire fear from their untapped potential. Thanks to its open-source design, every part of the programme is designed to be able to be put under the scrutiny of the public.

