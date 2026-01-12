Switzerland includes Crans-Montana among its venues for its bid to host the 2038 Winter Olympics

HQ

The Swiss resort of Crans-Montana has been confirmed as a key venue in Switzerland's plan to host the 2038 Winter Olympics, less than two weeks after the deadly New Year's Day fire that killed 40 people and injured more than 100 others.

The announcement follows the IOC's decision to grant Switzerland privileged bidder status, meaning no rival bids will be accepted while the country finalises its proposal. If approved, Switzerland would host the Winter Games for the first time since 1948.

The confirmation comes as authorities continue investigating the fatal blaze at the Le Constellation bar, with the owners facing potential charges, in a tragedy that has deeply affected the community, drawing tributes from across the world.

Last week, Swiss skier Camille Rast honored the victims of the fire with her World Cup giant slalom triumph. Upon reaching the finish line, she said: "This week, in my home town, there was a tragic accident and I think about those families. We race for them."