Switzerland declares five days of mourning after deadly resort fire

Switzerland will observe five days of national mourning after the devastating fire that swept through a crowded New Year's Eve party at the Le Constellation bar in the Alpine resort of Crans-Montana, killing around 40 people and injuring at least 115.

President Guy Parmelin described the tragedy as "unprecedented," saying the country was shaken by the loss of many young lives. "What should have been a moment of celebration turned into a nightmare," he said.

The fire broke out shortly after 1.30am, reportedly spreading within seconds through the venue's basement after sparklers or flares were placed in champagne bottles. Witnesses described panic as revellers tried to escape via narrow stairs while flames engulfed the ceiling.

Emergency services launched a large-scale response, deploying dozens of ambulances and helicopters. The injured were taken to hospitals across Switzerland, with several patients in critical condition suffering severe burns and lung damage.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the cause of the blaze, while forensic teams work to identify victims, including foreign nationals. Vigils were held across the resort as residents and tourists gathered in silence to mourn the dead.