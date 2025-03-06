Switzerland cancels Geneva Conventions meeting on Palestinian territories

HQ

Switzerland has decided to cancel a planned conference on the application of the Geneva Conventions to the occupied Palestinian territories after failing to secure enough participants, according to diplomatic sources (via Reuters).

The event, scheduled for March 7 in Geneva, was intended to address the humanitarian situation of civilians in the region, particularly in light of ongoing conflicts and legal concerns, with invitations extended to 196 parties to the conventions.

However, interest was lacking, with the Palestinian delegation expressing dissatisfaction with the circulated draft document and opting not to attend, while Israel had also voiced criticism of the initiative. Meanwhile, talks on the ceasefire continue.