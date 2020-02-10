Switch's life cycle to last longer than its predecessors

After a rocky moment with Wii U, Nintendo has stepped back into the limelight thanks to the great success of Nintendo Switch, which has sold 52.48 million units to date. According to Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa, the hybrid platform's life cycle is expected to last longer than previous platforms, as revealed during a recent conference:

"With Nintendo Switch about to begin its fourth year, the situation does feel a little different from the home consoles we've offered in the past.", he said. "In addition to Nintendo Switch being a home console you can take on the go, we're also offering Nintendo Switch Lite as a dedicated handheld version, and consumers can choose whichever best matches their lifestyle. In terms of the hardware, I think we will be able to consider a variety of ways to expand in the future".

According to Nintendo's President, what allows the console to be more durable on the market is precisely its hybrid nature, also allowing the company to work as if they were two hardware units in one. Of course, even if the console is important, games are another aspect that Nintendo is working on to allow it to have a longer life:

"The software is no less important. As explained in the presentation, our focus now will be on the Nintendo Switch platform with its growing installed base. By focusing our software development resources on Nintendo Switch, I believe its lifecycle will follow a course that is different from our previous Nintendo home consoles."

Since the Nintendo teams are not split between two platforms, a domestic and a portable one, it has certainly contributed to greater productivity and better long-term plans for Nintendo Switch. No reference to the possibility that a Pro version of Nintendo Switch will also be put on the market, as long rumoured, but also because Nintendo's President himself declared a few weeks ago that, at least for 2020, they don't plan to release a new Switch model.

