Switchbot Onero H1 helps in the house - without breaking the bank

HQ

A main problem with using robots in normal households is the notion of high cost. Switchbot is already challenging this, with the CES 2026 introduction of the Onero H1.

It is classified as a helper, being able to do repetitive, boring tasks, such as pick up clothes and loading your Wifi-controlled washing machine.

While it will do most functions slower than a real human, it can do them while you are at work, and more importantly, doesnt require a factory floor to move around combined with the most important factor, price.

While no-one seems to be able to get Switchbot to commit to a price for end consumer, they do have confirmed that it will be "less than $10.000" verbally at the showfloor.

Onero is described as a system, rather than a traditional robot, given that it is supposed to do its tasks in the background like an anti-virus computer program, rather than something you actively used. The press material covers mostly daily work that most just accept as a time waste, such as fetching items, folding clothes and even organizing different objects as it is equipped with human-like hands and unlike automated systems, can discover changes and adapt to a changed environment.

The Onero H1 is, not surprisingly, made to support and co-op with existing Switchbot products, be it door bells, vacuum cleaners, locks, and sensor, enhancing Switchbots idea of smart-homes being complex networks rather than single products. This of course requires that you buy other Switchbot products, but is no different from the approach by large brands within phones/TV's/Audio.

Switchbot

Switchbot