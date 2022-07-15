Cookies

news

Switch was the best selling console in the US in the first half of 2022

Xbox Series consoles beat out PlayStation for second place.

HQ

As the American market research company The NPD Group now has revealed the video game sales for last month (June), it means they have also got all the data for the first half of 2022. In a series of tweets, the executive director & video game industry advisor Mat Piscatella has now revealed how the American console sales has ended for the first six months of the year.

It turns out it somewhat unsurprisingly was Switch that sold most units on the American market, followed by Xbox Series S/X in second place and PlayStation 5 as number three. Is this in line with your expectations?

