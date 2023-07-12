Switch up your style with Binbok's Doyoky Joy-Cons

HQ

If you've been looking to purchase a new set of Joy-Cons, then let us direct your attention away from the official Nintendo offerings for a moment. As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our hands on Binbok's Doyoky, a device which is an adaptation on the Joy-Con formula.

Offering sensitive buttons, programmable lights, and a turbo function that should be right up the street of shooter players, amid an array of other features, if you're searching for some new Nintendo Switch controllers, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look to see if the Bonbok Doyoky is the right one for you.