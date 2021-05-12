Switch to get an £8 calculator application today

You're watching Advertisements

For the most part, owning a physical calculator is something that is reserved for students and people who have to work with complex numbers. The majority of us (myself included) get by just fine using the calculator that comes stock with smartphones to do the majority of the number crunching that crosses our path, but Nintendo is providing an alternative.

For the Switch, a games console that still doesn't have Netflix integration, is soon looking to receive a calculator application, although this won't be part of a system update, it will be from a third-party developer and will be sold on the eShop, somehow costing £8.09.

The description for the product reads, "A scientific calculator with a clear easy-to-read multi-line display, which should help with those not-so-easy-to-do maths problems.

Calculator has an appealing modern and practical design, sure to be popular with all students and engineers."

I can't see a world where students and engineers will be lugging around a Nintendo Switch over a regular scientific calculator anytime soon, and considering there are a lot of games on the eShop that are cheaper than this, this calculator app better be something special.

It is slated to arrive sometime today, May 12.