Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
51 Worldwide Games

Switch to feature 51 board games from around the globe

Nintendo is bringing a bunch of classic board games from around the world to the Switch this summer.

If you want some peaceful evening entertainment to share with your kids in these harsh times ahead, Nintendo has just the thing for you. 51 Worldwide Games promises 51 timeless board game classics that can be experienced on the Nintendo Switch via touch controls. The package will be released for the Nintendo Switch on June 5 and some games can even be played online as well as offline (locally or via the console's local wifi network). We have listed the games for you below, and they will be fully localized as well. However, this package costs 40 euros on the Switch.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

• Mancala
• Hanafuda
• Backgammon
• Renegade
• Checkers
• President
• Dominoes
• Speed
• Hare and Hounds
• Blackjack
• Four in a row
• Chess
• Shogi
• Mini Shogi
• Ludo
• Riichi Mahjong
• Sevens
• Golf
• Darts
• Texas Hold'em
• Nine Men's Morris
• Air Hockey
• War
• Carrom
• Chinese Checkers
• Yacht Dice
• Takoyaki
• Billiards
• Hex
• Spider Solitaire
• Gomoku
• Matching
• Bowling
• Shooting Gallery
• Slot Cars
• Dots and Boxes
• Hit and Blow
• Pig's Tail
• Mahjong Solitaire
• Last Card
• Fishing
• Klondike Solitaire
• Troy Tennis
• Toy Soccer
• Toy Curling
• Toy Boxing
• Toy Baseball
• Battle Tanks
• Team Tanks
• Sliding Puzzle
• 6-Ball Puzzle

51 Worldwide Games51 Worldwide Games51 Worldwide Games
51 Worldwide Games
51 Worldwide Games51 Worldwide Games51 Worldwide Games
51 Worldwide Games51 Worldwide Games51 Worldwide Games51 Worldwide Games
51 Worldwide Games51 Worldwide Games

Related texts



Loading next content