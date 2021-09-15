Switch system update version 13.0.0 is out now

HQ

Nintendo earlier has released the V.13.0.0 system software update for its hybrid console. Unlike the previous updates which only brought some regular bug fixes, quite a few features are included this time.

First of all, Bluetooth audio support has been added officially, which means "headphones, earbuds, speakers, and other audio devices that connect with Bluetooth can now be paired with Nintendo Switch family systems for audio output". Then a feature called "Update Dock" is now available via V.13.0.0, allowing for software updates to Nintendo Switch docks with a LAN port.

"Maintain Internet Connection in Sleep Mode" is also added, which lets systems with wired internet connections can maintain internet connection even while in sleep mode, and it's enabled by default.

There are also other changes and features arriving along with the update this time, you can check all the details and the full patch note right here.