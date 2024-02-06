Switch reaches 139 million units sold and Nintendo maintains it as its " main business" for 2024

HQ

It's February 2024, and we're still without a single official word on Nintendo Switch 2, or whatever Nintendo's next console is going to be called. The company is keeping all its plans under wraps and has only revealed the release schedule until the end of the fiscal year, so right now all eyes are on an upcoming unveiling expected this February. In the past we have alluded to the possibility of an early announcement and a May launch, but it seems that for the moment every piece of information coming out of Nintendo itself suggests that all is still a long way off.

In this case, the information comes from Bloomberg, which claims to have contacted the Kyoto-based company to confirm that forecasts for the last quarter of the fiscal year have been revised upwards. Nintendo expects to sell 15.5 million Nintendo Switch devices by the end of March, not 15 million as stated in the last earnings report. Nintendo also states that Switch "will still be its core business in 2024".

As of 31 December 2023, it had sold 139.36 million Nintendo Switch, according to VGC. Therefore, forecasts suggest that Switch could overtake Nintendo DS as the best-selling console in Nintendo's history, and become the second best-selling console of all time, behind only PlayStation 2 and its 155 million units sold. And the difference in figures between the two would be so close that it could even become the absolute king of hardware.