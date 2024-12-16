Switch pirate continues to escape Nintendo's lawsuit

HQ

As we've written about in a number of articles recently, Nintendo has stepped up its normally fast pace another notch in the quest to put an end to the piracy of its games (and really any other form of intellectual property infringement, too).

It was a little over a month ago that Nintendo had filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Jesse Keighin, known online as EveryGameGuru. In the lawsuit, Nintendo accuses him of playing several pirated and emulated Nintendo Switch games in front of his audience, in many cases even before the games' launch, including Mario & Luigi: Brothership.

However, despite repeated attempts, Nintendo has failed to serve Keighin with the lawsuit. In the past month, five unsuccessful attempts have been made to serve him personally with the lawsuit, and Nintendo is now considering serving the lawsuit via Keighin's relatives. This is according to an updated lawsuit filed by Nintendo, which Overkill have once again reported on.

The updated lawsuit states that Keighin has, among other things, publicly acknowledged on social media that he is aware of the lawsuit and has also expressed disdain for Nintendo's actions. He has also claimed that he can avoid liability by filing for bankruptcy.

In connection with the updated Nintendo lawsuit, the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado must now decide whether to grant Nintendo's request to serve the lawsuit through Keighin's related parties.