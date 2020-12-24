Switch Online members can now claim Spirit Board Challenge Pack 7 for free within Smash Bros. Ultimate

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo is celebrating Sephiroth's arrival into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate this week with another free item pack. Spirit Board Challenge Pack 7 is available to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers for free and includes:



3,000 Spirit Points



5 Rematch



5 Damage 50%



5 Weaken Minions



5 Health Drain



We'd recommend scooping these goodies up if you have Fighters Pass Vol. 2, as they will certainly give you the advance when it comes to taking on the new DLC Spirits. We can especially see the Damage 50% item being a game-changer when taking on those tough Legendary Spirits.

