Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Switch Online members can now claim Spirit Board Challenge Pack 7 for free within Smash Bros. Ultimate

It's not available to those using a free trial, however.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Nintendo is celebrating Sephiroth's arrival into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate this week with another free item pack. Spirit Board Challenge Pack 7 is available to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers for free and includes:


  • 3,000 Spirit Points

  • 5 Rematch

  • 5 Damage 50%

  • 5 Weaken Minions

  • 5 Health Drain

We'd recommend scooping these goodies up if you have Fighters Pass Vol. 2, as they will certainly give you the advance when it comes to taking on the new DLC Spirits. We can especially see the Damage 50% item being a game-changer when taking on those tough Legendary Spirits.

Thanks, Gamespot.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy