Switch Online gets Mega Man and the worst translated game of all-time

HQ

Nintendo has just revealed four new classics coming to the subscription service Switch Online. And this time the selection is way better, and perhaps also more important than most Switch Online drops recently.

It includes four Mega Drive titles, of which all four can be considered to be really good. The main draw is undoubtedly Mega Man: The Wily Wars, which is one of the first proper remakes in which Mega Man 1-3 can be enjoyed with 16 bit graphics and sound. Mega Man 2 is especially good in this collection, try the Air Man and Wood Man stages out, and you'll see what we mean. The other three titles are Comix Zone (a wonderful beat 'em up), Target Earth (amongst the best Mega Drive soundtracks ever) and Zero Wing.

Zero Wing is mainly known for its almost parodically bad translations, which includes the cult phrase "All your base are belong to us". This is something most gamers have heard, but not everyone knows it's origin. The fact that it is also a good game deserves to be mentioned as well.

Check these titles out in the video below.