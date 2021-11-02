Switch Online Expansion trailer is Nintendo's most disliked video

HQ

It seems like the Switch Online + Expansion Pack concept that was recently launched won't be the homerun Nintendo might have thought. It added Nintendo 64 and Mega Drives games to Switch Online, but at a pretty steep extra cost of £34.99 / €39.99 yearly.

Unfortunately, the pricing wasn't the only problem, as many users quickly explained how the Nintendo 64 titles played very sluggish as a result of lagging, had technical issues and in some instances was very hard to play because of how A + B buttons are placed on a Switch controller compared to Nintendo 64.

One easy way to tell how angry users are, is the official trailer on YouTube for the subscriptions service which is currently Nintendo's most disliked on YouTube of all time with 132K dislikes versus 17K likes. Browsing through the comment section reveals how unhappy people are with Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and someone suggests that "Nintendo should just change their mascot to Wario, because that's pretty much who they represent", while yet another person suggests that "Nintendo, you owe us an Explanation Pack".

The previous record holder for most disliked Nintendo video was Metroid Prime: Federation Force which "only" angered people enough for 97,000 dislikes. During the entire Switch generation, Nintendo has generally been praised for their hardware, games and services so this will cost them goodwill until they give the community a satisfying response to the fierce criticism and act upon it.