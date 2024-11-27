Switch Online boosted with three fine Mega Drive classics

HQ

It was only earlier this week that we reported that Nintendo had added the Game Boy classic Donkey Kong Land 2 to its Switch Online subscription, but apparently the company thinks we need more retro in our lives (and rightly so), which is why it's now loading up on three great Mega Drive classics.

As of now, ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron (1993), Vectorman (1995) and Wolf of the Battlefield: Mercs (1991) are available to download and play. The former is a cult classic adventure game that greatly helped cement Sega as a company with attitude and it's really soaked in 90s nostalgia.

The latter two are really great action games, with one being a side-scroller and the other being played in a top-down perspective. Check out the video below for a presentation.